S&P 500 Scales New Record-High Close With U.S.-China Trade Deal

Ironman at Political Calculations
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 reached a new record high, driven by a US-China trade deal and easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
  • The latest update of the alternative futures chart finds that as the 2025-Q2 calendar quarter comes to an end, investors are focusing on the more distant future quarter of 2025-Q4 in setting stock prices, with the S&P 500's trajectory running in the lower portion of the forecast range for this quarter.
  • The positive outcome of the U.S.' attack on Iranian uranium enrichment facilities over the preceding weekend and the resulting cease fire between the Israel and Iran got the week off to strong start on the geopolitical front.

Background stock market and finance economic

MarsYu

The S&P 500 (SPX) reached a new record-high close on Friday, 27 June 2025, almost four months after it last set a new record. The index closed out the trading week at 6,173.10. The index rose

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations
3.18K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News