S&P 500 Scales New Record-High Close With U.S.-China Trade Deal
Summary
- S&P 500 reached a new record high, driven by a US-China trade deal and easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
- The latest update of the alternative futures chart finds that as the 2025-Q2 calendar quarter comes to an end, investors are focusing on the more distant future quarter of 2025-Q4 in setting stock prices, with the S&P 500's trajectory running in the lower portion of the forecast range for this quarter.
- The positive outcome of the U.S.' attack on Iranian uranium enrichment facilities over the preceding weekend and the resulting cease fire between the Israel and Iran got the week off to strong start on the geopolitical front.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
