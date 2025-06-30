Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) advertises strong ROIC, which is very superior to competing industrial holding companies. It has a strong dividend, and its share count has been decreasing significantly in the past 5 years. The major downsides are
Illinois Tool Works: Superior Capital Allocation Compared To Dover
Summary
- Illinois Tool Works boasts strong ROIC, efficient capital allocation, and a shareholder-friendly approach, making it attractive for dividend investors seeking stability.
- Programmatic acquisitions and strategic divestitures have enhanced ITW’s portfolio, but growth opportunities are less visible compared to peers like Dover.
- ITW’s manageable debt and robust free cash flow support its dividend, though higher leverage poses a risk in a deep recession scenario.
- Despite some overvaluation concerns, ITW’s superior capital efficiency and tariff resilience justify a careful buy rating for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.