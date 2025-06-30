In the letter to shareholders, published in late April, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) chief executive officer Devin Nunes lays out a strategy that is at worst defensible. After finally going public a year earlier, TMTG plans to expand
Trump Media & Technology Group: Strategy Makes Sense, Execution Doesn't
Summary
- Trump Media & Technology Group has detailed a strategy for growth centered on three core businesses — and that strategy makes some sense.
- But despite access to roughly $3 billion in capital, TMTG is underinvesting in R&D, content, and marketing, stunting platform growth.
- Recent decisions—like a $400 million buyback and $2.2 billion Bitcoin purchase—signal management's lack of conviction in core businesses.
- Without meaningful investment in its platforms, DJT remains a meme stock, not a credible long-term investment opportunity.
