The 'Buy America' Trade Has Only Just Begun

Jun. 30, 2025 10:07 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I remained confident in the 'America trade' during Q2's panic, increasing risk exposure in tech and nuclear stocks at the market bottom.
  • My All-Weather Portfolio outperformed major indices, gaining 35% in Q2 and 22% YTD, led by tech, nuclear, and materials stocks.
  • Mistakes included insufficient hedging before the April selloff and missing some upside, but overall portfolio adjustments proved successful.
  • I expect a short-term pullback but remain bullish, raising my S&P 500 year-end target to 6,800 and AWP return goal to 40-50%.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
Businessman collecting coins with profit chart analysis business growth, profit growth management and corporate financial statistics. finance and investment concept.

Pakin Jarerndee

You know, I've been putting out quarterly review articles for about six years now. 2025 started off rocky, and with the tariff-induced selloff, the "sell America" trade, Q1 became my worst quarter in years (down 8%).

Q2 also began on

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today! 

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.97K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASSETS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News