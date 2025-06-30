This is my second Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) article following 02/2025's "Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Buying This Rare Genetic Obesity Maven". In Genetic Obesity, I rated Rhythm as a "Buy". It has since enjoyed a nice ~28% bump. In
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Rare Genetic Obesity Pioneer With Excellent Prospects
Summary
- I maintain my Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals due to its leadership in rare genetic obesity treatments.
- The company’s innovative therapies address significant unmet needs, supporting long-term growth potential.
- Recent developments reinforce my confidence in Rhythm’s commercial execution and pipeline expansion.
- I see continued upside as RYTM advances its portfolio and captures market share in this specialized segment.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYTM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.