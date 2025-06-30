eXp World Holdings: Lousy Sector, Stretched Valuations

The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • eXp World Holdings has dropped 40% from pre-election highs, reflecting a weak housing sector, but has recently bounced off 52-week lows.
  • The company is debt-free with $115.7M in cash, pays an over 2% dividend, and eXp World Holdings has big expansion plans overseas.
  • The firm's technology platform allows real estate agents to operate without the need for a physical office, and the stock is a leveraged bet on improving housing activity.
  • An initial analysis of eXp World Holdings follows in the paragraphs below.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Insiders Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Businessman in office with model house

Tolimir/iStock via Getty Images

Today, I am putting eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the spotlight for the first time. The stock has dropped some 40% from where it traded prior to the November election. Shares have been hit by the deteriorating housing sector but have

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has more than doubled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch. To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click HERE.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum
8.94K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EXPI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EXPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News