Last week was a prime example of why oil & gas midstream companies are popular stocks to own, particularly among income-focused investors. As traditional exploration & production equities, along with the big integrateds, stocks like Williams (
Kinder Morgan: A Deserved Premium Valuation, Technical Strength Emerges
Summary
- KMI remains a hold due to its premium valuation, despite outperforming the S&P 500 and sector peers in 2025.
- Fundamentals are solid: strong natural gas demand, robust project backlog, and a 4%+ yield support steady revenue and earnings growth.
- Valuation is stretched, with shares expensive on price-to-sales and EV/EBITDA; fair value is estimated at $26.40.
- Technicals are bullish with a rounded bottom and momentum building, but I maintain a hold rating ahead of Q2 earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.