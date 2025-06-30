In mid-April, I flagged a rare market signal I call the “200DMA Signal”. The 200DMA Signal triggers when the S&P 500’s (NYSEARCA:SPY) 200-day moving average ('DMA') suffers its first 5-day negative change after an all-time high. This decline either confirms
An Historic End To A Rare Market Signal Comes At Critical Policy Junctures
Summary
- The rare 200DMA Signal triggered in April, but the S&P 500 quickly reversed, hitting new highs amid policy shifts and tariff pauses.
- Valuations remain elevated, supported by expectations for Fed rate cuts and strong operating margins, despite lagging market breadth.
- Market sentiment has flipped bullish, but breadth indicators (AT50, AT200) lag, creating a divergence that warrants caution.
- I remain bullish above key support levels, but I will likely start raising some cash as a buffer for potential seasonal drawdowns if the Fed disappoints.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I also have put spreads on SPY
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.