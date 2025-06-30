Philip Morris Is Winning The Shift, But Losing The Risk-Reward Game

Kenio Fontes
830 Followers

Summary

  • Philip Morris has executed an impressive transition to smoke-free products, driving strong revenue growth and improved margins, deserving a valuation premium.
  • Despite operational excellence, regulatory, competition, and consumer trend risks create significant uncertainty for long-term growth and profitability.
  • Current valuation assumes high, sustained growth and margins, but the margin of safety is compressed and multiples are well above historical averages.
  • Given these risks and a stretched valuation, I rate Philip Morris International as a sell until a better margin of safety or long-term growth clarity emerges.

Philip Morris in Netherlands.

RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Take a look at Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) Factor Grades.

And these are Altria's (MO) Factor Grades.

Two points stand out here: growth and valuation. Although both are tobacco companies, Altria is still very dependent on combustible

This article was written by

Kenio Fontes
830 Followers
Equity Research Analyst with a broad career in the financial market, covered both Brazilian and global stocks. As a value investor, my analysis is primarily fundamental, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with growth potential. Feel free to reach out for collaborations or to connect!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News