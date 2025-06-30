Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) stock surged ~15% on June 27 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025. This was certainly a sigh of relief from Wall Street after a disappointing 5+ years, but the
Nike Stock: The Relief Rally Is Built On Shaky Ground
Summary
- While the market cheered Nike's earnings beat, a look under the hood reveals a shocking 86% decline in quarterly net income and a 440 basis point drop in gross margin.
- Nike is taking a massive gamble by deliberately shrinking its classic franchises like the AF1 and Dunk, a move that cost the company ~$1 billion in revenue in Q4 alone.
- I believe the market is under-pricing two major headwinds, leaving room for disappointing long-term returns.
- Nike's premium 42x forward P/E does not seem justifiable compared to its peers and its growth profile.
