STRD: A 10% Preferred Stock IPO From MicroStrategy

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock offers a high 10% yield but is non-cumulative, junior in capital structure, and carries substantial investment risk due to MicroStrategy Incorporated's negative earnings.
  • MicroStrategy’s negative earnings and reliance on Bitcoin sales to fund dividends heighten the risk of STRD’s dividend not being declared.
  • STRD trades at a higher yield than senior preferreds, reflecting market concerns about payment reliability.
  • Given the speculative nature and payout uncertainty, I rate STRD a neutral hold despite my small personal exposure and recommend investors exercise caution.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trade With Beta: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Olsztyn, Poland 13 July 2021. Golden bitcoin coin over defocused stock chart

Nastco

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

This is yet another short article in our line of work dedicated to following most of the recently listed on the exchange fixed-income IPOs. This time, our attention will be focused on MicroStrategy

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.72K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STRD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSTR
--
STRD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News