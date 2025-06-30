For a brief few weeks it looked like the jig was up. But the selling wave has all but faded as sentiment has recovered and markets have rebounded from the perspective of a high-level global asset allocation
Risk Appetite Rebounds For Global Strategies After Tariff Tantrum
Summary
- A proxy for global asset allocation is back to a robust risk-on posture, according to the ratio for an aggressive strategy vs. its conservative counterpart.
- The weakness in US stocks relative to foreign equities in developed markets persists.
- The main takeaway from these charts is that while risk-on looks strong once more from a global asset allocation view, the trends are still muddled for US assets.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.