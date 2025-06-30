Risk Appetite Rebounds For Global Strategies After Tariff Tantrum

Jun. 30, 2025 11:13 AM ET, , , , , , , ,
James Picerno
6.76K Followers

Summary

  • A proxy for global asset allocation is back to a robust risk-on posture, according to the ratio for an aggressive strategy vs. its conservative counterpart.
  • The weakness in US stocks relative to foreign equities in developed markets persists.
  • The main takeaway from these charts is that while risk-on looks strong once more from a global asset allocation view, the trends are still muddled for US assets.

Financial Data - Stock Market, Trading And Investments, Business And Economy

DKosig

For a brief few weeks it looked like the jig was up. But the selling wave has all but faded as sentiment has recovered and markets have rebounded from the perspective of a high-level global asset allocation

This article was written by

James Picerno
6.76K Followers
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AOA--
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
AOK--
iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
USMV--
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
VTI--
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News