Looking to beat the heat? After a scorcher from that pesky heat dome last week across the Midwest and Northeast, movie theaters yearn for your arrival. The second half of the year is filled with potential
2025's Box Office Bonanza: Blockbusters, Busts, And A Summer Showdown
Summary
- After a slow start, ticket sales are tracking above year-ago levels.
- July and August boast a gaudy movie-release lineup.
- Amid corporate actions and shake-ups in the entertainment industry, there’s a new top dog on the film count.
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.