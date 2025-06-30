Nike's (NYSE:NKE) latest results reinforced the base strength of a company challenged by market conditions to still generate a hefty upside gain of $15 a share, bringing it to $71 at this writing. Pre-earnings release this month, Nike was holding fast in the $60s. Most industry observers came down on the bearish side, citing fading China sales, year-over-year declines in US brand dominance, and slowdowns in shoes and apparel. Then, of course, the impact of tariffs... as that story unfolds for investors and when the full force of tariffs falls upon the sector soon. Cost increases in production are being estimated by its management as $1 billion across the board to be expected this year.

Above: Less understood is Nike's revenue rise against a poor market.

But regardless of a run of strongly negative metrics in the quarter, Nike generated $11.6 billion in revenue (down 10%). Adjusted profit per share of $0.70. Sales were $11.1 billion, down 28%. Yet the stock rose around $10. Despite the many bearish metrics facing Nike in the quarters ahead, Mr. Market apparently began to sense something in the air.

What cannot be denied beside bearish signs of decline is a)Nike's mountain of cash on hand of $8.5 billion, and b) it's continuing brand dominance despite market share declines, and the promotion of lifer Elliot Hill to the CEO post. He has already been online with investors, pointing out a series of steps he will take developing new products akin to markets today. Nike remains, for all its tough roads ahead, a solid, profitable, balance sheet power.

Why does buy on the dip make great sense before a possible run-up if and when policies instituted by the new senior management take hold? The downside built into Nike since mid-year seems to up to have come close