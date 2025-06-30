Star Bulk: The Dry Bulk Stock To Own, Buybacks Should Help To Close The NAV Discount

Melissa Tucker
353 Followers

Summary

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. management is committed to closing the NAV discount through share buybacks funded by vessel sales, creating a compelling arbitrage opportunity.
  • A solid dividend policy and low operating costs support shareholder returns, with potential for the stock to regain its premium valuation.
  • Dry Bulk market fundamentals remain favorable, with limited order books and strong demand, providing a tailwind for rates and asset values.
  • With SBLK stock trading below NAV and management executing buybacks, I see at least a 30% upside to a fair value of $22 per share.

Aerial view of the metal mineral port

wen ya

Investment thesis

Management is committed to closing the valuation gap with buybacks from the proceeds of asset sales. This, together with a good dividend policy should help the stock trade closer to its $24 NAV. I believe the minimum fair value

This article was written by

With a professional background spanning multiple industries, from logistics, construction to retail, I bring a diverse perspective to investing. Originally from Central America, I pursued my graduate studies there before studying a master’s degree in Spain, where I now reside. My international education and career experiences have provided me with a global outlook and the ability to analyze market dynamics from different cultural and economic perspectives. I have been actively investing for over a decade, honing a strategy that focuses on cyclical industries while maintaining a diversified portfolio that includes bonds, commodities, and forex. My interest in cyclical sectors stems from their potential for significant returns during periods of economic recovery and growth. However, I also recognize the importance of balancing risk, which is why I incorporate fixed-income investments (long or short).

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

