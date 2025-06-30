While the prospect of regulatory-driven tailwinds may have been a boon for the Wall Street banks, shares of Southeastern lender Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) have clocked in a more muted performance since my opening
Truist Financial: Shares Look Cheap As Earnings Set To Push On (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Truist Financial Corporation has been a relatively soft performer since my opening piece last October, with earnings and its stock largely flat in that time.
- Loan growth and the bank's interest margin should support earnings growth in the coming quarters, aided by sound cost control and stable credit trends.
- Given its healthy capital cushion, Truist is returning roughly all of its net income via dividends and buybacks, mapping to a high-single-digit total yield.
- TFC stock trades for under 11x 2025 consensus EPS. Earnings growth should push on in the back half of the year, and alongside a near-5% dividend, this sets up the prospect of a double-digit return over the next 12 months.
