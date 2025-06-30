CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) is a relatively new startup that started trading on the NASDAQ only a few months ago and entered the public market just at a time when interest in AI startups is warming up again.
CoreWeave: Multi-Year AI-Driven Growth Escalation
Summary
- CoreWeave is experiencing explosive sales and EBITDA growth, driven by surging demand for AI cloud infrastructure and a strong partnership with Nvidia.
- Despite ongoing losses and heavy capital expenditures, CoreWeave's fundamentals remain resilient, with aggressive data center expansion supporting long-term growth prospects.
- The stock is currently undervalued relative to AI peers, trading at a 6.6x 2026e sales multiple, with potential upside to a 10x multiple and 50% return.
- While risks exist if AI infrastructure spending slows, I believe CoreWeave is in the early innings of a multi-year growth cycle and remains a compelling buy.
