XLK: A Useful Hold, But Not My First Tech Allocation Today
Summary
- Stock selection beats thematic tech now, as most ETFs miss emerging compounders or over-index to the hype—making diversified plays like QQQ more sensible until AI monetization and macro clarity improve.
- XLK’s high concentration in volatile large caps like NVIDIA and Apple and the exclusion of defensives like Amazon and Google weaken its appeal as a stable tech allocation.
- VGT offers broader exposure than XLK, covering more mid-cap names and innovation layers, which may better absorb shifts if market leadership rotates beyond the mega-cap giants.
- XLK is a hold, not a buy, until macro conditions turn more supportive, tech valuations reset, and clear winners emerge from today’s capex-heavy innovation cycle.
