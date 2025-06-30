Hertz Global: Survival Potential Depends On Travel Demand Stability

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.'s turnaround hinges on new leadership, a younger fleet, and Bill Ackman's activist investment, but faces persistent industry and macroeconomic headwinds.
  • The company's asset-backed financing model offers flexibility and reduces bankruptcy risk; however, concerns remain regarding high leverage and negative working capital.
  • Car rental demand is structurally weak due to long-term declines in vacation and business travel, limiting Hertz's recovery potential despite operational improvements.
  • I maintain a neutral outlook: HTZ stock could be a value opportunity or a value trap depending on macroeconomic trends, with significant share price volatility likely ahead.

The American car rental giant Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) has struggled with survival over the past decade. The last nail in its coffin was the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, which led to its Chapter 11

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

