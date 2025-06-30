A Pair Trade Opportunity By Prudential Financial

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Prudential Financial offers a pair trading opportunity between its baby bonds, PRH and PFH, with minimal credit risk due to the same issuer.
  • PRH trades at a premium with a lower yield, while PFH trades below par with a higher yield and better upside potential.
  • A long position in PFH and a short in PRH can capture yield convergence, exploiting the current mispricing between the two bonds.
  • This strategy provides a chance for enhanced returns with controlled risk, especially in volatile interest rate environments.

Mental health concept

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sometimes the market offers interesting opportunities, as long as one knows where to look. This is the case when two bonds of the same issuer start trading under conditions that at first glance do not seem

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.71K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PRU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRU
--
PFH
--
PRH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News