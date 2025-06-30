We believe that convertible bonds remain an excellent vehicle through which to participate in equity advances. Given current valuations, convertible bonds should capture most of the upside from stock market gains, while mitigating approximately half of any potential decline, should our outlook
NYLI MacKay Convertible Securities Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Convertible bonds remain attractive, offering strong upside participation in equity rallies while mitigating roughly half of potential downside risk in volatile markets.
- Despite Q1 equity market declines, convertibles outperformed, providing significant downside protection and benefiting from a bottom-up strategy focused on strong fundamentals and free cash flow.
- Recent selloff has improved equity valuations, especially among small and mid-cap companies, making convertibles well-positioned for future market advances.
- We expect increased convertible issuance as higher borrowing costs attract investment-grade issuers, further enhancing the opportunity set for investors.
New York Life Investments is comprised of the global asset management businesses of our parent company, New York Life Insurance Company. We offer clients access to specialized investment teams through our family of affiliated boutiques. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by New York Life Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use New York Life Investments' official channels.