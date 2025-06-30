Marvell Technology: Too Cheap For The AI Era; Why This Stock Has Significant Upside

Three months ago, I published an article on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ). Since then, the stock has declined by 38%, which, in my view, is without any fundamental reason. In this article, I’ll explain exactly why I believe the decline is unjustified. But the

I am a 33-year-old investor and former hedge fund trader with a background in software engineering and finance. My career began in a small investment house where I trained as an analyst, gaining fundamental insights into the financial markets. I then transitioned into programming, working as a software engineer at Check Point, where I sharpened my technical skills. This combination of analytical and technical experience eventually led me to a hedge fund, where I traded U.S. equities for seven years, specializing in long-short strategies focused on macroeconomic trends and tech stocks. My primary area of expertise lies in growth stocks within the technology sector. I seek out companies with the potential for above-market returns over the medium term, prioritizing innovation, scalability, and market disruptiveness. Additionally, I employ a long-short strategy on indices, leveraging macroeconomic analysis to navigate market cycles. I am motivated to write on Seeking Alpha to share insights and analyses that offer investors a balanced view of market opportunities and risks. My goal is to build a community of informed readers who can benefit from my approach to growth stocks and macroeconomic trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRVL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.