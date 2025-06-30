Three months ago, I published an article on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Since then, the stock has declined by 38%, which, in my view, is without any fundamental reason. In this article, I’ll explain exactly why I believe the decline is unjustified. But the
Marvell Technology: Too Cheap For The AI Era; Why This Stock Has Significant Upside
Summary
- Marvell's price drop from its all-time high is unjustified; the company is now deeply undervalued relative to peers in a high-growth AI market.
- Marvell dominates in custom silicon for data centers, with robust revenue growth, innovative products, and strong relationships with hyperscalers like AWS.
- Valuation metrics show Marvell is much cheaper than Broadcom, despite faster growth and significant opportunities in AI-driven data center expansion.
- I maintain a Strong Buy rating, expecting Marvell to rebound as market fears subside and AI demand accelerates.
