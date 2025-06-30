Janis Abolins

David Keller on the juxtaposition between market highs and economic uncertainty (1:15). Technical perspective on S&P 500, Nasdaq (3:40). Macro economic themes (8:00). Tech a strong sector, but valuations have become extreme (14:30). The death of buy and hold has been greatly exaggerated (17:30). Tesla the outlier (20:30). Counterintuitive moves in the dollar and oil (23:25). Bitcoin's technicals and practical value (30:40). Recorded on June 26, 2025

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Super excited to have David Keller back on Seeking Alpha, back on Investing Experts.

As a refresher, David is president and chief strategist at Sierra Alpha Research, not to be confused with Seeking Alpha, also runs Market Misbehavior, his YouTube channel. David, welcome to the show. Welcome back to Seeking Alpha.

David Keller: Good to chat with you again, Rena. Thanks so much.

RS: It's great to talk to you. You are a mindful investor, which I always appreciate and I think which is very much appreciated these days. A lot of investors, a lot of observers seem to be losing the thread a little bit.

A lot of volatility, not sure where to land. What are your thoughts? We're approaching all time highs. The world seems to be falling apart, maybe not according to some people. How are you contextualizing things these days?

DK: For sure. I mean, I feel like for a lot of investors right now, there's such a a conflict, a juxtaposition between a market that appears very resilient, major benchmarks that are threatening new all time highs yet again.

But at the same time, a lot of headlines, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of challenging data, a lot of economic data that's not particularly as strong as you might want.

And so I feel like for a lot of investors, there's a struggle between what they feel like the market should be doing and what the market actually is doing.

And when I talk about being a mindful investor, if you're familiar with mindful practice or mindfulness, one of the core concepts is that you have a connection to the now. You observe what's happening around you ideally without judgments. You're just sort of observing and taking it in and understanding what's happening.

But you focus on the evidence around you. So with investors that I work with, it's all about a mindful approach to analyzing the market environment, to not get too caught up in what you think the market should be doing.

A former therapist of mine called that shoulding all over yourself. You shouldn't be talking about what the market should be doing. You focus on what is happening. You gather the evidence.

And for me, analyzing charts, analyzing the technical analysis tools that help you just define trends and just acknowledge what's working and what's not, generally keeps you on the right side of things.

And I think that's what's hopefully given investors conviction to follow trends that are starting to work, to follow encouraging charts out there like Microsoft (MSFT) and others that are just kinda working.

Whether or not you judge that's appropriate or whether you think that's the right thing for things to happen. I mean, it just is what it is.

And so I think accepting the trends in the market without judgment and just making sure that your process is rinsing and repeating the process of identifying good trends and sticking with them as long as possible.

It doesn't have to be that painful with 2025, I hope.

RS: It seems that technical analysis is the grounding factor because the psychology of the markets can trip anybody up. So it seems that technical analysis is a grounding measure.

We had Joe Albano talking this past week on the podcast about how he's paying attention to the structure in terms of what the final correction may be, what the rally may be.

What are you looking at in terms of the setup, the structure on the technical side of things right now? What's that telling you?

DK: While the market overall is generally strong from a technical perspective, if you're looking at the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), the trends are quite positive.

I mean, just the the simple fact that we've round tripped back to the February 2025 highs and that the S&P's threatening 6150 again just speaks to the strength of the market off of the April low.

I would say when you're analyzing the markets, there is what the charts are telling you, but it's also what we call second level thinking.

Sort of like the level below. Opening the hood of the market and seeing what's going on underneath there. And I think when you keep it at the top level, the market looks quite strong.

When you look at certain sectors like technology, the market's undeniably strong because the (XLK) has been outperforming.

It's probably up 10% for the year versus the S&P probably up about 5% for the year. But the problem is you have a big gap between technology doing quite well and then a bunch of other sectors not doing particularly well.

Most sectors have underperformed the S&P over the last month. Only technology and communication services have done better than the S&P over the last one month.

And the reason why that's happening is because those are the only two sectors that have enough strength in the biggest names to propel, to outperform the benchmark movements.

Everything else has been underperforming. And I think that weakness underneath the hood is also reflected in volume, which has not been particularly robust here in June, with breadth conditions, which have been generally diverging from prices.

So you have the indexes going higher, but measures of breadth, which is just talking about participation. All the individual stocks that make up these indexes, what are they doing?

And generally, they're not as strong as the benchmark. So I think we have some issues underneath the hood that that could speak to a market near an exhaustion point.

The third thing I would probably highlight would be the seasonality. So sell in May and go away is a common trader maxim that has been repeated for years and years.

I learned it early on in my career, and generally speaking, has been a pretty decent approach. The idea is May through October, the weaker half of the year, November through April, a much stronger half of the year.

So generally selling in May, coming back in October has been a pretty decent strategy. But if you look post COVID, just in the last five years, that peak has not really happened in May.

It's happened later. It's happened more in June, July, maybe even August. And so selling blindly in May means you often miss this really strong summer.

We've usually had a summer doldrums, but post COVID, it's been a pretty decent summer. And then there's still a rollover into a major low, in the fall kind of September/October time frame.

So I think given the fact that we've had an incredible run, given the fact that we're retesting all time highs on the major benchmarks, but we have weakening conditions underneath with breadth, momentum readings being less encouraging.

And seasonally, we're kinda getting right around the point where a major peak usually occurs going into a fall low.

I'm sort of in the trends have been positive, but I would expect limited upside beyond what we've seen so far. And I think we could set up for a much better buying opportunity as the year progresses.

RS: And how much is the macro picture figuring into your thought process? How much time and energy do you spend wondering what the Fed is gonna do, the interest rate, inflation conversation?

How much economic data are you paying attention to, maybe what economic data are you pay paying attention to, and how does that inform your market strategy?

DK: If you had told me when I was starting in the industry that in 2025, I would have to be an expert in shipping trends in the Strait Of Hormuz. I would tell you that's crazy, but that is the reality of investing in 2025. You're all of a sudden an expert in geopolitical events, in political science, in Fed and economic theory.

There's a lot to digest. There's a fire hose of macro themes. So to answer your question, I do it. And I think you certainly have to understand. If you're analyzing charts, you have to understand the context with which those charts are evolving. What's happening around those? So I think of investing as having four main pillars.

You have fundamental, which is what companies are doing and their ability to grow earnings. There's technical, which is what the stocks are doing and really analyzing fear and greed and the emotional drivers of investment decisions.

Then you have macroeconomic, which is the Fed inflation, recessionary risks, geopolitical risks, all of those things that could cause trends to change significantly.

And then the fourth is behavioral, which is what happens between your ears and getting out of your own way and recognizing your behavioral weaknesses that can often lead you to bad decisions.

And I find most investors do one or two of those pillars probably really well, and there are one or two that they probably ignore because they know they're not as good as they could be.

And I would encourage anyone listening to focus on those underperforming pillars in your own process.

That's how you can really survive and thrive, I think, in the next cycle. So having said all that, I think the macroeconomic picture, I would not describe the economic conditions as particularly strong.

I would not be surprised if down the road because we declare recessions way after they're in force if not over. That's when economists can look back and say, oh, yeah, that thing back there was definitely a recession.

In the heat of it, it's actually hard hard to figure because economic data has such a lag. So the data that will help us validate whether we're in a recession today won't come for months and months.

And so what do you do in the middle? Well, the best predictor of the economy I would argue is the stock market. We don't wanna look at economic data and think that allows us to predict the the stock market.

You have to reverse that. Stock market's actually one of the best leading indicators of the economy because when economic conditions are good but forward looking investors see some signs for concern, they start selling before.

And so the market will roll over before the economic data deteriorates.

And then when the economic data is still pretty weak, that's when the market tends to improve because investors sort of see the light at the end of the tunnel, and they're optimistic about future growth.

And so things start to improve. So I would say the best way to think about economic conditions is to look at the markets themselves and analyze the trends.

I would say at this point, you have the market actually rallying while economic data is still not particularly strong, particularly consumer sentiment, which is probably the most concerning thing.

And my last comment on this, I would say, would be related to consumer sentiment would be the impact of tariffs. I think, for many investors, we're sort of mentally thinking tariffs are done. That was an April/May thing, and thank God we're in June because it's not a thing anymore.

I would say the tariff decisions that were made back in April, the ripple effects are still not completely felt because there's a huge lag between something like new tariffs and goods and services being 20% higher priced, and that being reflected in price to consumers.

There's a big lag between when that actually would be announced and when the effects would be felt, I think, for stocks and companies. We're coming into Q2 earnings here in the next couple weeks.

I think that's where we might start to hear companies discussing how those tariffs that were announced earlier, how they're actually potentially gonna impact their ability to grow earnings, that's where I think we have a potential to roll over going into the fall.

RS: Do you have a sense of what's coming out of those earnings? Which companies are gonna be most affected or most concerned in their guidance? What's your sense there?

DK: There are a couple themes that I'm certainly gonna be thinking about and one would be the impact of tariffs.

What you have to remember with something like that is just I would say keep it super simple and think about supply chains and think about what types of companies get stuff from outside the US to sell stuff in the US.

And if you can come up with that list, there's your list of companies that are probably gonna feel it the most.

I would say the companies that are probably the most resilient are the ones that can afford that sort of issue and not have it impact their business too much, which would be, I would say, big technology companies with a ton of cash on hand that if they want to survive this very easily, they can.

It's the smaller, midsize companies that don't have a huge stockpile of cash to be able to deploy for something like this and end up having to pass those costs directly onto consumers.

So I think that's it probably hits the mid small cap names a lot more.

The second big one I would think about would be the dollar (DXY). And the movement in the dollar can be a big headwind or tailwind, depending on what type of company you have.

Stronger dollar, weaker dollar can definitely impact big multinational companies that have a lot of revenues coming from outside the US.

And so I think the fact that the dollar is near new lows and has been in a pretty consistent downtrend here in recent months, I think we start to hear about the dollar impact probably more than we have before.

So those would be two themes I would definitely be thinking about.

I honestly, I'm surprised, but super encouraged by the fact that technology has been such a consistent winner. And, as a relative performer, it's been at the top of the list.

And it seems to me that I don't know what we would hear that would cause me to be super concerned about technology. That's probably still the most important area of strength, I think, from a technical perspective.

RS: In terms of the tech space, what would you say about the smaller cap players and how they may be navigating this time? Is it all, is the narrative mostly a mega cap story?

We've seen some momentum from some smaller caps, some IPOs. What are your thoughts there in terms of the mega caps and the smaller caps in tech?

DK: So when you think about the growth space, it's mega cap dominated.

If you look at the magnificent seven, that's the reason why the technology sector is so strong, it's less because a bunch of smaller techno technology companies have thrived. It's because the big technology companies are so dominant.

When you look at communication services, it's because Meta (META) is so strong. It's not because of a bunch of smaller companies. However, at some point, you start to see some improvement elsewhere.

And I think you've seen that like with semiconductors where for a while, NVIDIA (NVDA) dominating. NVIDIA and (AMD), two ridiculously strong charts, good companies improving.

But then you had a lot of other semiconductors looking completely heinous from a technical perspective. So more testing lows as opposed to testing highs.

What you've seen in the last month or two is you've seen the nice rotation where there's been sort of a catch up trade with the smaller players in the semiconductor space starting to catch up.

So I think the bull case for something like technologies has a broader advance.

The danger is when it's a strong sector but dominated by a relatively small number of large companies because that speaks to more of the mega cap effect where it's large companies doing well and everything else kind of not really participating.

I think we're starting to see that change. So as much as NVIDIA is a good chart, I wouldn't be selling NVIDIA. I don't own it, but if I did, I wouldn't be selling it anytime soon based on the charts.

But I would say the opportunities probably lie in some of the other names, smaller companies in the technology space that have a lot more upside that are not crazy overvalued.

The challenge for any of those themes is valuations. And I would say as the trends have persisted, as these stocks have continued to compound gains to the upside, valuations become less and less easy to justify.

And that is usually what you see toward the end of a bull market phase are, incredibly high valuations that investors somehow try to explain away as being totally justifiable because this is new, and you get headlines like the new America, new economy, this is different this time, but it it really isn't.

It usually echoes previous bubble like cycles where you have valuations that get to extreme levels. So the concern I would have with anything in the technology space are valuations that have become extreme.

I'll be looking for things that have lagged a bit, but are really starting to emerge. So smaller semiconductors, I would say at this point, a better opportunity than the larger ones.

RS: You mentioned that you don't own NVIDIA. Would you be willing to talk about why you don't? Is that something that you got out of? Was that a valuation concern? Was that something you were in? Any desire to share your thoughts there?

DK: I try to give disclosures as much as possible. And anytime I talk about individual names, I feel that that's an important thing to do. I don't own a lot of individual stocks, and I will tell you I own very few.

I own them as long term holdings. I own Disney (DIS), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) types of stocks. These are companies that I think long term are gonna be good businesses with opportunities to grow.

So I have exposure through Nvidia through plenty of ETFs that I trade more actively, but I just don't own it directly. That's why.

RS: So you don't believe that buy and hold is dead?

DK: It's funny, I just came from a music conference where I was with a lot of musicians that are not super savvy on the financial industry. And the main suggestion I gave everyone was buy and hold works great.

Put money away as early as possible. Don't think about it. That's the best thing you could do for your retirement. I feel like a lot of times people try to get way more complicated.

Now having said that, these are not people that are gonna spend the time or energy to actively manage your portfolio. And I think if you do that, you have a real opportunity to outperform.

I think you just need consistent processes and consistent routines with awesome platforms like Seeking Alpha helping you understand what's happening in the markets and identifying those opportunities.

But I'm a big fan of retirement accounts that are driven with early contributions and letting the long term benefits of equity growth serve you well.

RS: Shout out passive investing. I guess, the death of buy and hold has been greatly exaggerated. Like so many other things.

DK: For sure. And again, I think there are phases where that seems like it's no longer the right answer. I have gone with the core and explorer approach for many years. You have a core position that doesn't change a ton. It's really just getting market beta.

You're just getting exposure to the long term growth equities. And I do rebalance it based on a simple momentum model, but it really is a part of the portfolio. It's not designed to change a ton.

But then you have the explore portion where you're thinking more actively, and you have conviction on a particular idea like AI or nanotechnology or electric vehicles or cannabis or whatever it is that you feel this is a bet that I feel like I wanna make in a concentrated way, and that's where you have a portion of your portfolio.

That shouldn't be your whole portfolio, and I think that's where a lot of early investor, novice investors get into trouble, because they have high conviction, and so they think high concentration is the right way to play that.

I think having a thoughtful and intentional way about how you express investment ideas in your portfolio in a way that gives you exposure, but does not completely destroy your allocations because of that, is a much better way to go.

RS: As long as we're talking about tech and and how to suss out valuation concerns and potential for growth and in terms of really paying attention to things that are being talked about ad nauseam, I'm curious as a thoughtful investor, what's your take on Tesla (TSLA) and the trajectory there, and your thought for the future?

DK: So Tesla's an interesting one.

I mean, it's very much an outlier from the rest of the magnificent seven. And I'm starting to get less and less comfortable with that moniker because that implies a homogeneous group of very similar companies in very similar charts, and they're really not.

I mean, there are stocks in that group that have done quite well like a Microsoft or Nvidia. There are charts that have been very underwhelming. Apple's (AAPL) the most obvious outlier that has just been deteriorating while others have been thriving.

Then you have Tesla, which I would argue is on its own. There's been a ton of volatility on Tesla. In the last year to date. It's had a huge downswing in Q1, a decent upswing out of the April lows, but now it's sort of consolidating.

If you look at where Tesla is today, it's almost exactly where it was Thanksgiving of last year. So we've had a really noisy kinda choppy period, but you can draw a straight horizontal line between today and mid November 2024.

And I think that tells the story of what has happened with Tesla recently. The RSI, which is a classic measure of price momentum, is almost dead even at 50. Meaning, it's literally in balance. It's at a new equilibrium around $325 a share. So from a technical perspective, it's an underwhelming chart.

And again, there are others in that magnificent seven space that I would say are much more constructive from a technical perspective.

With Tesla in particular, it is very much vulnerable to the headlines. So you have big spikes lower during the the DOGE era, which I guess we'll probably look back and call early 2025. You have big spikes around the robotaxi announcement.

Just in the last week though we saw a big spike higher when robotaxis are in Austin, and this is gonna be the new thing, and it's gonna be amazing. And we're already below that day's low today, having given back all of those gains just in the last couple days.

So I think the volatility of Tesla, it's trading more like cryptocurrencies where you have a a lot of volatility, but less the directional movement.

So I think Tesla is a challenging chart. I think the upside potential for Tesla is obviously the dominance of the new technology. Things like robotaxis rolled out on a much broader scale.

I think the challenge with Tesla is it tends to be a story based on the promise of something that it's gonna come way down the road and the reality of the ability to grow revenues today or grow earnings today based on that promise has been a much different story, I would say.

RS: You mentioned the dollar before. We had Danielle DiMartino Booth on talking about how the moves in the dollar and oil and Bitcoin for that matter, you just mentioned cryptos, have been counterintuitive. What would you say about the broad moves in those places and how you're thinking about them?

DK: If you're looking at intermarket analysis, it has been a fascinating year of at times very conflicting evidence.

I mean, starting with the dollar, if there's a surprise for 2025, if you told me that risk assets would be struggling, and if you told me that equities would deteriorate into a major low in April, and it felt very much like a risk off move, I would tell you the dollar is probably spiking higher.

And I would think of 2022 as a good analog for that. You had a really strong bull market phase in 2021. And, obviously, a different world that - it was only three, four years ago, very different world, but from a technical perspective, a strong bullish market.

And then the beginning of 2022, everything changed. The dollar went up and everything else went went lower essentially.

And so the dollar is often a really good gauge of non US investors getting defensive and going to the relative defense of US assets, and mainly treasury bonds.

And we haven't seen that. So I think one of the big, I would say unusual pieces of evidence in 2025 has been a significant sell off marked by a weaker dollar.

And I think what that implied was that non US investors not rotating to US assets to the degree that you would probably expect. Now this was tied into the whole tariff tantrum, and this was during the period when non US markets were doing so much better.

So there's not much of a need maybe to go to the US when the US is struggling, and Germany and France and the UK markets are up 10% during that same period.

But what's happened since then is you had an initial bounce from mid April to mid May, and now the dollar's once again in a consistent downtrend making new 52 week lows again this week.

So I think the consistent weakness in the dollar has been a real question mark. Again, I think the ripple effects of that are probably things that are felt down the road a little bit.

And I would say if there's something that makes me question the sustainability of gains that we've seen so far in the US, it's a consistently weaker dollar, which tells me there aren't a lot of people converting to US dollars to do something with those assets in US exchanges or things.

And so I think that's a concern going forward.

The second thing with crude oil, that's obviously almost a direct result of the conflict in the Middle East, which appeared less than a week ago as if it was going to grow into a a huge global conflict.

And then forty eight hours later appears to be completely done, if not somewhat behind us. And so crude oil (CL1:COM), the volatility we've seen has been a result of that.

The interesting thing about what we've observed with crude oil prices is, again, if you told me years ago, there would be a major conflict between Israel and Iran, what happens to oil prices?

The correct answer on that exam question is it goes a lot higher. Right? I mean, that's an obvious conclusion given the fact that there's disruption in oil producing regions.

And the fact that crude oil has not had any significant gains just until the last couple weeks where you saw the spike higher, is pretty pretty amazing.

And I think it speaks to the fact that the dynamics around the oil markets have changed quite a bit. The US has gone from an importer of oil to an exporter of oil. There's much more energy independence here, and so the the idea of disruption in the Middle East is less of a direct impact to US consumers most likely.

Now you saw when it looked like there could be a real disruption between Israel and Iran that around that, that oil prices spiked higher, but again, quickly came back down.

So I think what that has reminded me is that the energy sector generally, when you think of big integrated oil companies or oil producers, it really is a direct play on crude oil prices.

And until crude oil prices can mount any sort of significant upside move, big energy companies are just not a particularly great idea.

However, I would say parts of the energy sector and its more energy infrastructure, like pipelines, natural gas companies, have had pretty strong 2025s.

And so I think, circling back to your earlier question, how do you think of macro analysis?

I think it was something like energy stocks and where you should place your bets, thinking about oil prices and what could be impacting the price of oil and what impacts we've seen based on what events have have unfolded. I think that can point you to areas of those sectors that can do well independently of weakness in oil prices.

And so that's one of the big learning lessons I've had in 2025 is, a sector like energy is not as homogeneous as you thought.

There are areas of that sector doing quite well despite weakness.

RS: I think this year has - or maybe the past couple years, I don't know with the timeline at this point, it's a bit foggy. But in terms of these ivory tower academic thought experiments that they've been in the past, now they're real world, and it's like, no, oil is not going up.

DK: Yeah. There's always this big gap between what the market should do, going back to our earlier discussion, and what it does. And I think, academic approaches to if this happens, if a b c happens, then x y z should happen.

That's one of the big things - I've learned a ton from being a technical analyst who focuses on charts primarily. Every major market cycle I've been in something has done something unusual, and you know that movement becomes crystal clear in the rear view mirror.

Down the road people look back and figure it out, but I remember arguing with a gold portfolio manager as to why gold shouldn't be going higher years ago while the chart was just going up.

And I remember telling them the chart doesn't care whether you think gold should go up, it's going up and we need to have exposure to that. That's what we should be betting on.

And so I think again, we get into trouble when we think of the markets as being overly simplistic, and we make assumptions about what an event or what a move should - what the ripple effect should be.

Remember that the markets are a complex system, and there are a lot of moving parts that can cause anything to go up or or go down. So don't lose sight of just focusing on the trends as they're evolving, and worry less about what you think the trend should be doing going forward, that's where you can get into trouble.

RS: Yeah. You sure can. I think a little bit of thoughtfulness can pay dividends.

So Bitcoin (BTC-USD). I'm curious your thoughts. People on Twitter love your Bitcoin takes. I've noticed that. Curious what your thoughts are on Bitcoin. A lot of excitement. Should it be tempered? What's your price target? What's the technical side of things saying? What are your thoughts there?

DK: So this is one. I actually do directly own Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD). I've owned that for a while now and Bitcoin ETFs, I own a number of those as well.

From a technical perspective, I mean, it's been a remarkably strong chart. And, Bitcoin, I think there's a difference between, in my opinion, the coins that have practical value. Bitcoin, Ethereum, these are networks and capabilities, these are things that are serving as a good store of value that you can start to use to transact that actually have practical applications in our daily lives whether or not we know it.

That's where I'm focusing my capital and my attention. I would say from a technical perspective, Bitcoin has had an impressive round trip back up to the January 25 and December 24 peaks around that was around $108,000.

We've briefly gone just above $112,000 last month. Currently, around $107,000 or so today. So what's happened is Bitcoin has basically retested its previous all time high and has pulled back a bit.

From a technical perspective, we'd call the pattern on Bitcoin for the last four weeks a bull flag pattern. And that's basically the way to think of this is you have a big run higher off of a low that's kinda April to mid late May.

And then you have this pullback of lower highs and lower lows. So that big run higher in April is the flagpole and then you have the flag of lower highs and lower lows, kind of a parallel channel going down.

That chart becomes incredibly bullish if and when the price breaks above the upper end of that flag. So you connect the May high and the early June high, that gives a level right about now right around like $108,000, $109,000.

And if and when we break above that, that would complete the bull flag pattern. And this is where it gets really interesting.

The way you project an upside objective based on that pattern is to take the height of the flag full and then project it from the peak. So basically, we went around, let's see, 75 to 110. We'll call that 35. So that basically, I'm doing the quick math. It's about 140,000 upside target based on the move going into the flag and then the potential breakout coming after that.

So it's a strong chart. I think as soon as we can break above levels not too far above current levels, I think that completes a pretty constructive technical configuration.

The long term story the recent Bitcoin halving, I think, is probably one of the more bullish long term stories.

If you look back in the relatively young history of Bitcoin, the Bitcoin halving is something that happens every couple years when enough Bitcoins have been mined that it halves the value. Cuts it in half of how much you get for mining, for continuing the mining operation.

And so the trends in the six to twelve months after a Bitcoin halving have been remarkably strong. We're kinda right at the point if that pattern would continue.

This is where we should be seeing a decent amount of strength, and I think we're setting up to do just that.

RS: So two follow-up questions as we wind down the conversation. One, could you articulate a little bit the practical applications of Bitcoin? Because I think there is confusion in the marketplace about that. I think some people are really waiting for more practical applications. What would you say about that?

DK: So when you think about something like Bitcoin, there's the technology that underlies it.

And this is the blockchain technology that, it's sort of like game theory. There are implications of what the blockchain technology can do that we don't even understand yet.

And just this idea of a decentralized exchange, it has so many opportunities to make things easier and more efficient and less bureaucratic, and I think that's all a positive.

I think the practical use of Bitcoin, it comes down to the simple question of, is it something that is a store of value, and is it something I can use to get something else?

You know, gold is something that has very little practical value. We think it's worth $3,000 an ounce because it's pretty to look at, but it really doesn't do much. It's a remarkably soft metal that doesn't have a lot of practical application.

A dollar, I mean, I hate to say it, but the dollar really doesn't mean a whole lot. It used to be a piece of paper. Now it's an electronic digit that tells you that you have this thing, and the whole reason why it has value is because other people other people think it does.

So I think when it comes to Bitcoin, the practical benefit is, can you use it to transact things? And that only comes from a critical mass of people agreeing that's the reality.

Years ago, I remember when the first Bitcoin ATM popped up in South Station in Boston. This is when I was in Fidelity, and I remember it popped up, and we all thought it was a joke.

We went over and took pictures. We're like, why would you ever need that for anything? It didn't last long to be clear, but I remember how unreasonable it seemed that you would actually use Bitcoin to buy anything.

Now you actually can. More and more websites, you actually can use that as a way to transact. There are things you can purchase. You can easily convert it back to dollars if you would need to.

So I think there's two parts to something like this. There's the practical application of the technology and the benefits there, and that's where I think the technology underlying Bitcoin is so powerful and transformative.

But the benefits I think are the practical use. Can you use it to buy things? And that actually is changing, and it's still evolving.

And I think the upside is more and more opportunities are around you to use something like Bitcoin I think the more popular it becomes.

RS: My second question was about the ETFs. Are the ETFs, would you say, just a function of people that wanna do a little bit less paying attention to what's happening and it's a nice way to be invested in Bitcoin? Would you recommend the more well known ETFs?

What are your thoughts there, and what would you say to investors?

DK: Obviously, the biggest benefit of having access to an ETF is just, it's a much easier transaction. There are a relatively small number of investors who would set up a digital wallet and have their passcode and actually directly own Bitcoin.

There's a somewhat larger subset of investors that would set up an account at like, Coinbase (COIN), they hold the Bitcoin directly and Coinbase tells you you own it, but you're not directly holding in the digital wallet.

Then you have ETFs, which is you're not even touching directly any Bitcoin or digital wallet, but you're gaining exposure to Bitcoin basically that someone else owns. And I think that is a much bigger piece of the pie of investors that are willing to own an ETF that has specific exposure.

So I think the benefit of ETFs being out there is it just it opens up this market, this asset class to a big group of investors that would never, most likely never own Bitcoin directly.

I've talked to a lot of financial advisors who are obviously much more comfortable talking about a Bitcoin ETF than talking about, hey client, you should set up a digital wallet.

That's never gonna happen. So I think that's encouraging. I would say with Bitcoin ETFs, the good news is there's a lot of assets and there are plenty liquid, particularly the larger ones like (IBIT), like (GBTC).

Those are the two that I own personally, and there are others like Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) that have garnered plenty of assets.

Anytime you're talking about ETFs, I think there's a due diligence you don't want to avoid, which is understand the fees involved, understand the assets under management, and be wary of ETFs that don't have a lot of AUM because that just means there's not enough capital flowing around them, which means when you want to go buy or sell them, it may not be as comfortable of the experience as you want.

Understanding the fees, understand the way that they're giving you exposure, those are all part of what I hope is a normal due diligence process for investors.

But I would say for most people, like my parents who are in their upper seventies, no chance they're gonna set up a digital wallet. Very real chance they would own a Bitcoin ETF, and I think that's the upside potential for Bitcoin and Ethereum and some of the other major coins from here is that inflows into those ETFs represent a new wave of optimism we haven't been able to quantify before.

RS: Always enjoy talking to you, Dave. Really appreciate you taking the time. Really enjoy these conversations.

As we wind it down, if you could share with our listeners where to find you, where to get in touch with you, and then if you'd like to end it with anything that you feel is especially salient for investors to keep in mind these days.

DK: Rena, I can't tell you how much I appreciate your invitation. I really enjoy your show. I listen to it, and I hope others do as well. You've had some really good conversations. You're a thoughtful interviewer too, which I appreciate.

RS: Oh, thanks, man. That means a lot coming from you. Thank you.

DK: That is genuine feedback, Rena. I enjoy it a great deal.

My website is called Market Misbehavior. My goal is to empower investors to make better decisions by getting out of their own way, by understand what's happening between their ears, and also appreciating what's happening around them as investors using technical analysis.

So I do a market recap show every day. I have a podcast where I interview technically oriented strategists and investors, try to pick their brains a bit. And I hope your listeners can check out my work there.

My my final thought, I find a lot of individual investors, particularly when they're getting started, tend to focus way too much on finding that holy grail, one thing.

That thing that should be very simple, and they just need to do this one thing occasionally, and everything's gonna be great with their portfolio.

And what I have found is it's obviously not the answer. It's all about process. It's all about routines. It's not about having a perfect solution. It's having an imperfect solution that you stick with. It's having a set of routines which you can improve on, but just help you have discipline with your decision making.

So the way I would summarize what I just said is a consistent but imperfect process is way better than an inconsistent perfect process.

Don't strive for perfection, strive for consistency and try to improve your decision making process over time. I think that's the way to upgrade your game as an investor.