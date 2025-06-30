Mining, transportation, and infrastructure are not exactly very popular industries. For one, they rely a lot on capital investment, and secondly, they are highly competitive and operate in a price-taker market. Compared to a technology sector with little capital investment and brand-driven pricing power and it is
Grupo Mexico: A Compelling Business With A Fair Price
Summary
- Grupo México excels with industry-leading copper reserves, low costs, and diversified operations in mining, rail, and infrastructure, driving strong long-term returns.
- Management’s high insider ownership and prudent capital allocation support operational excellence, steady dividends, and reinvestment for future growth.
- Key catalysts include rising copper prices, operational improvements, and nearshoring trends, but major risks remain from commodity cycles and regulatory pressures.
- While the business is robust and resilient, the current stock price appears fairly valued, so I’d wait for a pullback before considering a long-term position.
