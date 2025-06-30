Ralliant Corporation A Fair Spinoff From Fortive

Jun. 30, 2025 4:30 PM ETFTV
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ralliant Corporation emerges as a Fortive Corporation spinoff, offering a diversified tech portfolio with strong EBITDA margins and a manageable debt profile.
  • RAL shares trade at a fair 17x earnings multiple, reflecting both solid fundamentals and typical uncertainty around new spinoffs.
  • Organic sales are expected to decline 4% in 2024, raising concerns about near-term growth despite a promising long-term positioning.
  • Given fair valuation, modest leverage, and spinoff uncertainties, I am cautious and prefer a wait-and-see approach for now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A group of pens and pencils leaning against a wall with one missing

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Ralliant Corporation (RAL) have started trading as a separate entity following the spinoff from Fortive Corporation (FTV). Investors in the former parent company are given one new share of Ralliant

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.89K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTV--
Fortive Corporation

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News