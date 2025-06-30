We launch coverage of QuantaSing (NASDAQ:QSG) with a bullish view and $19/share target price, implying 107% upside from the current level. We are the second analyst on this platform to have covered this stock over the past year, while only two research firms cover
QuantaSing: Letsvan To Unlock Growth; Initiate With Buy Rating
Summary
- Initiate coverage on QuantaSing (QSG) with a bullish rating and $19 target, citing 107% upside potential driven by the Letsvan acquisition.
- Letsvan transforms QSG’s growth, shifting from China’s challenged education sector to the fast-growing, resilient pop toy market with global scalability.
- QSG trades at a significant valuation discount to peers like Pop Mart; we expect this gap to narrow as Letsvan’s IP gains traction and visibility.
- Key risks include regulatory scrutiny on pop toys, but we believe a major crackdown is unlikely given current economic and social priorities in China.
