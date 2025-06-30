I am attracted to companies like Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) that operate under an asset-light business model. It's a long-term investor's dream, as it can lead to staggering growth rates, lower risks, and predictable cash flows.
Yum! Brands Is Priced For Perfection In An Imperfect World
Summary
- Yum! Brands' asset-light franchisor model offers predictable cash flows, but the current valuation is excessively high for its modest growth prospects.
- The company's elevated net debt levels (7.55x FCF) and low-interest coverage ratio pose significant risks if business performance or rates worsen.
- At nearly 30x free cash flow and a 1.91% dividend yield, YUM is priced for perfection, leaving little margin for error or downturns.
- Despite strong brands and historical performance, I rate YUM a 'sell' due to valuation and leverage risks outweighing potential returns.
