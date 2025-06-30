ASGI: Great For Retirees That Want Income Stability

Cain Lee
6.12K Followers

Summary

  • ASGI offers a compelling 12.5% yield, monthly payouts, and strong total returns, making it ideal for retirees seeking income and capital preservation.
  • The fund's global infrastructure focus ensures resilience, diversification, and exposure to essential services, reducing reliance on US equities.
  • ASGI's distributions are mostly tax-efficient, with a history of out-earning payouts, supporting dividend sustainability and limiting tax burdens for investors.
  • Despite a shrinking NAV discount, ASGI's consistent performance and quality holdings justify a continued buy rating for long-term, income-focused portfolios.

Male and business people commuting through cycles and electric push scooter on promenade

Maskot

Overview

Finding high-yielding funds that can preserve or grow capital can be a difficult task. As many of my family members get closer to retirement age, I have a moral obligation to craft different model portfolios to match each person's

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

