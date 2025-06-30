The Next Big Theme: June 2025
Summary
- Meta AI surpassed 1 billion monthly active users across platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
- European Union ambassadors approved the €150 billion Security Action for Europe defense lending scheme, a significant step toward enhancing the bloc’s military capabilities.
- U.S.-based telehealth provider Hims & Hers Health announced its acquisition of London-based digital health platform Zava.
