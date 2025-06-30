Shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) have been a solid performer over the past year, adding 19%, though the stock does remain below its late 2024 highs as optimism about deregulation has faded from extreme highs. I last covered shares in early
Apollo: Modest Upside Amidst Complex Acquisition Of Everi And IGT Assets
Summary
- Apollo's $6B acquisition of Everi and IGT assets will boost annual management fees and showcases effective deployment of its $64B dry powder.
- Both Everi and IGT's gaming units face structural challenges, but Apollo can drive value through cost cuts, consolidation, and potential future M&A.
- Despite the deal, Apollo's gaming exposure remains small relative to AUM, limiting downside risk; the company continues to deepen its sector focus.
- I raise my price target to $150 and maintain a 'hold' rating — current upside is limited, but a pullback below $138 would make shares more attractive.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.