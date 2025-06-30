A little over three months ago in mid-March, I wrote a piece for Seeking Alpha covering both Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCQX:BCHG). At that time, BCHG was trading at a very small
With BCHG At A Discount, Speculators Are Betting On BCH
Summary
- BCHG has shifted from a premium to a 13% NAV discount, mainly due to private placement shares exiting lockup.
- Bitcoin Cash network fundamentals are weak, with daily active addresses and transactions at multi-year lows, undermining a bullish thesis.
- Despite poor fundamentals, BCH price has surged over 85% since April, driven by speculative demand and rising open interest.
- I reiterate a 'hold' rating on both BCHG and BCH, as speculative momentum is not supported by network usage or strong fundamentals.
