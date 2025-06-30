Chicago PMI Falls Further To 5-Month Low

The Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (Chicago Business Barometer) fell for a third straight month to its lowest level since January.
The index inched down to 40.4 in June from 40.5 in May, falling short of the 42.7 forecast.
Given its persistent weakness, the current level reinforces concerns about ongoing softness in the manufacturing sector.
By Jennifer Nash
