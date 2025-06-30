Chicago PMI Falls Further To 5-Month Low

  • The Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (Chicago Business Barometer) fell for a third straight month to its lowest level since January.
  • The index inched down to 40.4 in June from 40.5 in May, falling short of the 42.7 forecast.
  • Given its persistent weakness, the current level reinforces concerns about ongoing softness in the manufacturing sector.

By Jennifer Nash

The Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (Chicago Business Barometer) fell for a third straight month to its lowest level since January. The index inched down to 40.4 in June from 40.5 in May, falling short of the 42.7 forecast. The latest reading

