Stocks closed out June with a glass half full toast, bolstered by tariff tea leaves and just enough political noise to keep boredom at bay. The S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs, still prematurely celebrating the trade war denouement.
Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
Summary
- Wall Street found itself in a celebratory mood Monday, as trade headlines gave bulls a reason to press “Buy” instead of “Bother”.
- The EU may agree to a 10% universal tariff ahead of the July 9 deadline, or so says Bloomberg, citing unnamed officials with unusually sunny calendars.
- All eyes turn to Thursday’s jobs report, where consensus calls for hiring to slow - gently, tastefully - to 115K from May’s 139K, and a bump in unemployment to 4.3%.
