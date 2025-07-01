Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill

Jason Kelly
Summary

  • Stocks closed out June with a glass-half-full toast, bolstered by tariff tea leaves and just enough political noise to keep boredom at bay.
  • Wall Street found itself in a celebratory mood Monday, as trade headlines gave bulls a reason to press “Buy” instead of “Bother”.
  • The EU may agree to a 10% universal tariff ahead of the July 9 deadline, or so says Bloomberg, citing unnamed officials with unusually sunny calendars.
  • All eyes turn to Thursday’s jobs report, where consensus calls for hiring to slow - gently, tastefully - to 115K from May’s 139K, and a bump in unemployment to 4.3%.

Stocks closed out June with a glass half full toast, bolstered by tariff tea leaves and just enough political noise to keep boredom at bay. The S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs, still prematurely celebrating the trade war denouement.

