In my latest article, I mentioned Chubb (NYSE:CB), as the best-in-class U.S. insurer. The property and casualty (P&C) insurer, managed by Evan Greenberg, has consistently demonstrated to investors over the years that its underwriting performance has been steady and resilient, despite increased
Chubb: A Testament To Underwriting Resilience
Summary
- Chubb stands out as the best-in-class U.S. property and casualty insurer, led by Evan Greenberg.
- The company’s underwriting performance has remained steady and resilient, even amid rising catastrophe losses and inflation, with a 10-year average combined ratio of 89.8%, far better than peers’ 97.8%.
- Chubb combines unmatched underwriting discipline, steady premium growth, and fortress balance sheet strength, making it a resilient compounding machine through cycles — a core holding for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.