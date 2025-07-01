Streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced a major partnership with Amazon in June, highlighting the potential for increasing collaboration in the connected TV market. The connected TV market is growing rapidly, which represents an opportunity to tap into
Roku: Amazon Deal Is A Major Catalyst
Summary
- Roku's new partnership with Amazon is a powerful catalyst for accelerating growth in its digital advertising business and expanding reach.
- The connected TV market is rapidly growing, and this collaboration allows advertisers to efficiently target over 80 million connected TV users.
- Roku's gross profit profile is consistently improving, losses are narrowing, and the company is moving toward GAAP operating profitability in FY 2026.
- ROKU trades below its 3-year average P/S ratio and shares continue to have a ton of upside revaluation potential.
- Despite reduced KPI transparency, I remain bullish on Roku as the Amazon deal is a game-changer for its integrated digital ad platform.
