Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT ) delivered a clean quarter. Growth came in strong, margins held up, cash finally showed up, and the backlog hit another high. It's the kind of report that doesn’t need spin — the numbers do the talking. Revenue jumped 22%, earnings beat

I’m a passionate investor and financial advisor with a focus on equity markets — especially growth and small-cap stocks. Backed by a finance degree and completing my Master’s in Investment Management, I combine hands-on portfolio experience with academic rigor. My strategy is rooted in CAN SLIM, blending fundamental momentum, technical chart structure, and sentiment analysis to uncover overlooked, high-potential names before the crowd sees them. Public Buy Record: 69% win rate, average gain ~10%, top performer +47%. All results are based on my published “Buy” articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.