A couple of days ago, I wrote an article about the popular VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), in which I shared my story of placing large bets on precious metals and mining shares at
GOAU: When The Crowd Gets Excited, I Cash Out
Summary
- U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF holds 34 precious metals producers and streamers and trades at an expensive 36x earnings multiple. The high fees and turnover are a concern.
- The mining sector is capital-intensive and cyclical, and has delivered poor long-term returns over the decades.
- While GOAU is better than other gold mining ETFs when it comes to business quality, it's still a high-valuation basket of below-average businesses.
- This late in the gold bull market, the risk-reward ratio seems out of balance. The time to buy into the sector is during severe bear markets.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.