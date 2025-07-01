Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently received a glowing endorsement from OpenAI founder Sam Altman, who said that his company was collaborating closely with AMD in order to develop a chip that will be used by the LLM platform.
AMD: OpenAI Endorsement Is A Game Changer
Summary
- OpenAI's partnership with Advanced Micro Devices to co-develop LLM-optimized chips is a game changer, accelerating AMD's growth and challenging Nvidia's dominance.
- The Company's data center sales are surging, with new MI400/MI450 GPUs and Helios rack-scale solutions poised to drive further sales and margin expansion.
- Despite rapid growth and strategic partnerships, Advanced Micro Devices trades at a low 24.9x 2026e profit multiple, making it an undervalued AI play vs. peers.
- With strong AI tailwinds, OpenAI collaboration, and expanding high-margin products, I reiterate my Strong Buy rating for AMD shares.
