If you take a poll on the street in the U.S., I'd say about half the people would have never heard of BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY). However, BYD has already silently become the largest EV producer
BYD: A Cost-Driven EV Contender Poised For Global Expansion
Summary
- BYD has become the world’s largest EV maker and now ranks third globally in overall auto market share.
- Its success stems from deep vertical integration and engineering ingenuity, enabling it to produce nearly all key components in-house, from batteries to chips and motors.
- Cost leadership is BYD’s core competitive edge, allowing it to offer aggressive pricing while steadily improving operating margins from 4% in 2021 to 7% TTM.
- BYD is rapidly expanding overseas, supported by a growing global factory network and its own fleet of “super ships” to handle vehicle exports worldwide.
- I recommend buying BYD around $14.5, targeting $20.9 by the end of 2026, given its cost efficiency, execution, and global positioning.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.