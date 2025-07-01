Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is one of the stocks I've covered the most for Seeking Alpha in recent years. It's also one of the few stocks that I have labeled with a 'strong buy' tag in the past. That strong buy
Bit Digital Makes A Massive Bet On Ethereum
Summary
- In June 2024, I rated Bit Digital a 'strong buy' due to its early and successful pivot to HPC revenue.
- Missed HPC revenue guidance, and shifting GPU market dynamics, made me less optimistic about long-term prospects later last year.
- A recent 75 million share offering and questionable capital allocation strategy further cloud the investment outlook, making me cautious on BTBT now.
- The company wants to spin out its HPC/AI subsidiary WhiteFiber via IPO. I believe shareholders would benefit from such a move.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, BTBT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.