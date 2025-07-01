Archer: My Bullish Bet's Paying Off

Yiannis Zourmpanos
10.36K Followers

Summary

  • Archer Aviation now holds approximately $2 billion in liquidity after raising an additional $850 million in June 2025.
  • Backed by Stellantis, United Airlines, BlackRock, and ARK, Archer’s funding runway supports certification, manufacturing, and global piloted launches.
  • The company’s disciplined cash burn stays near $100 million per quarter, ensuring stability despite heavy upfront eVTOL development costs.
  • Precedence Research projects the global eVTOL aircraft market to grow from $2.1 billion in 2024 to $170 billion by 2034.
  • Since my bullish call in March, Archer’s stock has surged nearly 50%, outperforming peers while targeting $250 million+ in future orders.
Businessman entering eVTOL

cokada/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) isn’t just flying on hope, it’s piloting toward a seismic shift in urban air mobility, armed with an enviable $2 billion liquidity runway that few eVTOL rivals can match. With major backers like Stellantis, United Airlines, and BlackRock fueling

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos
10.36K Followers
Hi, I'm Yiannis. Spotting winners before they break out is what I do best.Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: Spotting high-potential winners before they break out, focusing on asymmetric opportunities (with at least upside potential of 2-3X outweighing the downside risk). By leveraging market inefficiencies and contrarian insights, we seek to maximize long-term compounding while protecting against capital impairment.Risk management is paramount—we seek a strong margin of safety to protect against capital impairment while maximizing long-term compounding. Our 4-5 year investment horizon allows us to ride out volatility, ensuring that patience, discipline, and intelligent capital allocation drive outsized returns over time.Investment Methodology: Identifying High-Conviction Opportunities1️⃣ Leadership & Management Analysis • Proven track record in scaling businesses. • Smart capital allocation and insider ownership. • Consistent revenue growth and credible guidance. 2️⃣ Market Disruption & Competitive Positioning • Strong technology moat and first-mover advantage. • Network effects that drive exponential growth. • Market penetration in high-growth industries. 3️⃣ Financial Health & Risk Management • Sustainable revenue growth with efficient cash flow. • Strong balance sheet and long-term survival runway. • Avoiding excessive dilution and financial weakness. 4️⃣ Valuation & Asymmetric Risk/Reward • Revenue multiples vs. peers and DCF modeling. • Institutional backing and market sentiment analysis. • Ensuring downside protection with massive upside. 5️⃣ Portfolio Construction & Risk Control • Core Positions (50-70%) – High-confidence, stable plays. • Growth Bets (20-40%) – High-risk, high-reward opportunities. • Speculative (5-10%) – Moonshot disruptors with massive potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACHR, JOBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News