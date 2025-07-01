Edenred: Global Platform, Reasonable Price, Justified Wait
Summary
- Edenred operates a global digital platform for employee benefits and mobility, serving over 60 million users across 45+ countries with scalable, embedded, and highly localized solutions.
- Despite strong margins and consistent growth, EDNMY trades at discounted valuation multiples, including a forward P/E of 11.3x and EV/EBITDA of 5.73x, below both peers and historical averages.
- The company posted 7.1% organic revenue growth in Q1 2025, with Latin America driving double-digit expansion and the Mobility division gaining traction through energy transition and fleet diversification.
- While not a buy at current levels, Edenred offers long-term value supported by a resilient business model, operational efficiency, and a solid balance sheet—making it a logical hold position.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.