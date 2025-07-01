SPHD: Sleep Well With This ETF

Summary

  • SPHD offers low volatility and diversification, but its 3.48% yield is at the low end and the 0.30% expense ratio is high.
  • The fund's methodology prioritizes stability over yield, excluding some high-yield, high-volatility stocks and potentially missing quality names.
  • SPHD outperforms in choppy markets and provides monthly distributions, but lags in strong uptrends compared to SPYD and newer high-yield ETFs.
  • Ultimately, SPHD is a solid choice for income investors who value lower drawdowns and peace of mind over chasing the highest yields.

Bed with pillows and a blanket flies in the clouds with a night starry sky with the moon, creative idea. Sweet dream, concept. Night rest

Alones Creative

Income investing has evolved in recent years. Dividends are getting higher, as is the volatility of the funds. Investors have been drawn to the double-digit yields of ETFS like the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ

My approach is long-term and I focus on investing in macro ideas through low risk ETFs and CEFs. I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years and currently run a family fund with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer and contributor to Matrixtrade.

