After The Dip, Nike's Next Move Could Blow The Market Away!
Summary
- Nike's turnaround is on track, driven by strong marketing, innovation, and strategic cost reductions, despite recent revenue declines and China-related headwinds.
- The 'Win Now' strategy is evident in new product launches (like the snoafer), targeted price increases and supply chain shifts away from China.
- While valuation metrics suggest overvaluation vs. peers, Nike trades at a significant discount to its historical averages, reflecting pessimistic analyst projections, I believe, are too conservative.
- Despite risks in execution and China exposure, I remain bullish and maintain my Buy rating, confident in Nike's brand strength and management's disciplined strategy.
