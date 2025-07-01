In May of this year, I wrote an analysis of California Water Service Group (CWT), calling the company's stock a "strong addition to a conservative diversified portfolio". At the time, I said that CWT offered
H2O America Gives Investors More Than Just An Income Stream
Summary
- H2O America offers a compelling value opportunity with strong financials, record earnings, and a 50+ year dividend growth streak, making it a Dividend King.
- Recent successful rate cases and ongoing capital investments support continued earnings and dividend growth, with a stable investment-grade credit rating reinforcing financial strength.
- HTO trades at lower valuations than peers, providing an attractive entry point for value-oriented investors seeking steady income and moderate capital appreciation.
- Despite some risks from regulatory approvals and share dilution, I rate HTO a buy for its stability, predictable returns, and role in a balanced, income-focused portfolio.
