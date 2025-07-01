IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) stands at a rare crossroads where two booming narratives collide: the relentless cash machine of low-cost Bitcoin mining and the huge runway of AI infrastructure. With 50 EH/s capacity, enviable margins, and no crypto held on the balance sheet, IREN’s core
IREN: When Crypto Cash Funds AI Dreams
Summary
- IREN mined 1,514 Bitcoin in Q3 FY25, generating $141.2 million revenue at an average realized price of $93K per coin.
- All-in cash cost per Bitcoin mined was approximately $41K, supporting strong hardware margins with low-cost renewable power in Texas and Canada.
- AI Cloud Services posted $3.6 million revenue in Q3 with 97% hardware gross margin and a $28–33 million annualized run-rate.
- Horizon 1, a 50 MW liquid-cooled AI data center, targets Q4 2025 launch with over 50 MW in customer interest.
- Total debt stands near $940 million in convertible notes; new AI buildouts could amplify dilution risk if revenue underperforms.
