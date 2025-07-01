Real Estate: Uncovering Value Amid Uncertainty

Jul. 01, 2025 7:40 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • With the notable exception of residential real estate, which has continued to show resilience, property values have fallen significantly across certain asset classes.
  • Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty have chilled transaction activity and reduced liquidity, creating potentially attractive opportunities for secondary investors who can supply liquidity for RE fund general partners and limited partners.
  • Supply of residential properties trails current demand in many markets, while demographic trends suggest increasing growth in household formations.

House on the edge

PM Images

By David K. Haltiner | Scott Koenig | Brendan McDermott | Dmitry Gasinsky, CFA | Yahya Abdulla

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic sent tremors through the real estate industry, many skittish capital providers remain on the sidelines. While

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.17K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITB--
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
HOMZ--
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF
PKB--
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News