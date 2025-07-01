Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) just broke out of a consolidation range where it had been stuck for the last several weeks. On Monday, June 30, BULL shares jumped over 10% intraday and approached the $12 mark for the first time
Webull's Breakout Warrants Appreciation
Summary
- Webull (BULL) has broken out of a consolidation range, signaling a potential bullish trend continuation supported by strong technical indicators and high trading volume.
- Recent warrant redemption eliminates dilution risk, tightens the float, and reflects management's confidence in the company's financial position and future growth.
- Webull's robust Q1 results, expanding user base, and new partnerships position it as a competitive fintech platform with acquisition potential.
- Key risks include regulatory scrutiny due to Chinese backing and revenue concentration in trading-related activities, but momentum suggests a test of $14.50 resistance is likely.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BULL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.