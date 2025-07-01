Ultralife Loses Place On Index, But Is Rebounding Robustly

Robert F. Abbott
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Ultralife was removed from the FTSE Russell 3000 Microcap Index due to a share price slump, but fundamentals remain strong, and recovery is underway.
  • Recent earnings show robust revenue and EPS growth, boosted by the Electrochem acquisition and improved productivity, supporting a bullish outlook.
  • The valuation remains attractive, with forecasted EPS growth and a one-year price target of $14.12, representing a significant upside from current levels.
  • Despite risks from index exclusion and market volatility, I rate Ultralife a Buy, expecting it to graduate to small-cap status within two years.

Military helicopter approaching behind the kneeling army soldier

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

After the close on June 27, 2025, the battery and communications company Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) was removed from the FTSE Russell 3000 Microcap Index.

Its share price hit a low on almost the

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott
1.33K Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ULBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News