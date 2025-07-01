Joby Aviation: Dubai Liftoff Validates Industry Leadership
Summary
- Joby Aviation successfully piloted VTOL flights in Dubai in high temperatures, showcasing its operational readiness when it launched in Dubai in early 2026.
- The successful flights also opened up more opportunities for Joby in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia, thanks to an MOU with Abdel Latif Jameel.
- Joby’s more advanced certification progress and demonstrated VTOL capabilities suggest that its chances of being the first eVTOL to start commercial air taxi services are becoming increasingly higher.
- I’m maintaining my 2029 revenue target of $1.7 billion and reiterating my buy rating for JOBY stock with a price target of $21, implying a 103% upside from its current valuation.
